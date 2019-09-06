Don’t call it a comeback! Call it a “welcome back!”

Decades after dropping his classic groundbreaking stand-up special, Delirious, Eddie Murphy might be dusting off his leather attire as he’s gearing up to return to the stage armed with nothing but one mic and his brain as the Huffington Post is reporting that the iconic comedian is preparing for a 2020 stand-up tour.

“Next year I’m gonna tour, do some standup,” he said recently on the Netflix podcast “Present Company.”

We. Can’t Wait.

After almost a decade of basically sitting back and enjoying a well earned best life, Eddie Murphy’s been back on his grizzly working on his latest films Dolemite, Coming To America 2, and taking on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live later on this year. Talk about coming back for the crown.

Whether or not Eddie Murphy’s stand-up tour will be a part of that Netflix special he’s working on or something entirely different remains to be seen but regardless we’re sure tickets for the events will be a hot commodity.

Eddie Murphy To Do A Stand-Up Comedy Tour in 2020 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

