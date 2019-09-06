Swedish Lawyer Who Represented A$AP Rocky Shot During Ambush, Suspect In Custody

A$AP Rocky escaped jail time and is now home, but his the first lawyer who represented the Harlem rapper during his Swedish trial was shot in an ambush.

TMZ reports that Henrik Olsson Lilja was shot by a suspect who was waiting for him. Lija suffered wounds to the head and chest and still managed to call the police. The suspect jumped into an SUV waiting for him but is now in police custody according to the celebrity gossip site.

The lawyer who initially represented A$AP Rocky in his Swedish assault case was shot by someone who appears to have been lying in wait for him … TMZ has learned.

We’re told Henrik Olsson Lilja was leaving his apartment building early Friday morning in downtown Stockholm when a gunman walked up to him and shot him in the head and the chest. Cops tell us the lawyer was inside the building at the time of the attack.

The gunman jumped into a waiting SUV, which then sped off.

We don’t know the lawyer’s condition, but we’re told he actually called the police. TMZ has seen a photo of him on the street, and the head injury is too gruesome to post.

Lilja represented Rocky when he was first taken into custody for understandably laying the smackdown on a man who was harassing him in the streets of Stockholm. He was ultimately relieved of his duties before the trial began. It is still unclear if the incident had anything to do with Lilja representing the “Peso” rapper.

We hope Lilja pulls through.

