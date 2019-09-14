CLOSE
Travis Scott’s Baby Mama Covers ‘Playboy’ Magazine [Photos]

Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Travis Scott‘s baby mama aka Kylie Jenner has posed for Playboy magazine. The Kardashian Klan member took to social media, of course, to share her latest endeavor.

That’s really all we have to say about the “self-made” billionaire. Yes, the quotes are for sarcasm.

Peep images from the photoshoot below. Well hey, Travis Scott was there since he allegedly took the photos, or something like that.

The issue reportedly hits newsstands on September 17.

When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon

☁️✨🕊

