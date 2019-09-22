DMX Returns To Def Jam Records

Dark Man X is back with the label that helped make him a star. Reportedly, DMX has signed with Def Jam Records.

According to AllHipHop.com, the Yonkers rapper signed with his OG recording home this summer and plan include the release of a Christmas album called DMX-Mas.

X’s debut, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot, dropped back in 1998, eventually going quadruple platinum. He would drop four more album on the label, all financial successes. He would drop an album via Columbia (Year of the Dog… Again) in 2006 while another in 2012, Undisputed, was independent.

Besides various legal infractions, it was tax trouble that eventually landed X in the bing in 2018, but he was released in January 2019.

