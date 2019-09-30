Drake Teases Next Nike x Supreme Collaboration?

We’re not even a month removed from the drop of the Supreme Nike SB Dunks and already sneakerheads are gearing up for the next Supreme/Nike collaboration thanks to an IG story from the King of The North, Drake.

While most fans were fixated on the gleaming diamond encrusted pinky ring and timepiece, sneakerheads who follow the Canadian crooner/rapper were quick to notice the all black Nike Air Max ’95 Lux’s with the Supreme logo etched into the butter soft leather. Godd*mn those look smooth. Though no release date or possible price information has been released rumors are already swirling that the retail on these bad boys could be as high as $500. If that turns out to be the case then you can expect retail to float around a cool $1,000 for anyone who misses out on it’s official drop.

Check out the pic of the latest Supreme and Nike collaboration that’s gonna have hypebeasts ribs touching and let us know if its something you plan on copping whenever they drop.

