As Eddie Murphy prepares to return to the comedic stage he is looking back at his iconic career. He now admits he is ashamed of some of his prior work.

Page Six is reporting that the Coming To America actor isn’t a fan of one of his most beloved projects. While promoting his forthcoming Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name the Brooklyn native was recently asked by The New York Times about Raw. In the stand-up special he poked fun at women, gays and more. He made it clear the movie isn’t his proudest moment. “I was a young guy processing a broken heart, you know, kind of an a**hole” he admitted.

He also infamously made light of the AIDS epidemic but later apologized in 1996. “I deeply regret any pain all this has caused,” he said in a formal press release. “Just like the rest of the world, I am more educated about AIDS in 1996 than I was in 1981. I think it is unfair to take the words of a misinformed 21-year-old and apply them to an informed 35-year-old man. I know how serious an issue AIDS is the world over. I know that AIDS isn’t funny. It’s 1996 and I’m a lot smarter about AIDS now.”

Dolemite Is My Name premieres on Netflix on October 25.

Photo: : Brian To/WENN.com

Filth Flarn Filth: Eddie Murphy Regrets His Humor From ‘Raw’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: