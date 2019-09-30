Lil Nas X Talks Coming Out & More In ‘CBS This Morning’ Interview Preview [Video]

Lil Nas X has dominated the charts in 2019 with two hit singles and has become an icon of the LGBTQ community in the process. In an interview with CBS This Morning, the “Old Town Road” star shares his journey in music, coming out, and much more.

Gayle King: Did you know as a little boy that you were gay? Did you think that as a youngster while people were telling you it’s not a good thing, were you thinking, “Yeah, but I think I am?”

Lil Nas X: Yeah, definitely. I knew, especially, like, around my teenage, like, years. You know, I would just, like, you know, pray, pray, and pray and–

King: What were you praying for?

Lil Nas X: That it was, like, a phase.

King: That it would go away?

Lil Nas X: Yeah, it would go away.

King: I’m good with it, but I’m not gonna tell anybody, yeah.

Lil Nas X: Yeah, I mean, ’cause me being in this position, like, it’s easy for me. But, like, some little boy 10 miles from here. It’s not gonna be good for him. Yeah.

X also shared with his massive Twitter following that he’s going to step away from music, canceling two upcoming shows in the process.

it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. 😎❤️ — nope (@LilNasX) September 27, 2019

The CBS This morning interview airs Tuesday (October 1). A preview of the chat, which reveals that the network was in tow for X’s surprise high school visit, can be viewed below.

WATCH: We were with @LilNasX when he surprised his hometown high school in Atlanta. The 20-year-old music star sat down with @GayleKing for an interview you’ll see only on @CBSThisMorning Tuesday. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/N0PDydlbrK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 29, 2019

