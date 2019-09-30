For decades Forest Whitaker has been one of Hollywood’s most underrated actors and though his work has gotten him all kinds of awards throughout his illustrious career, his soft-spoken demeanor and nonchalant attitude often causes fans to overlook his excellent body of work.

Now with his latest project Godfather of Harlem having debuted on Epix, the OG actor took to The Breakfast Club to talk about the series and the road he took to get there. Revealing interesting facts such as the length of time the series had been in development to his original role in the project, Forest Whitaker’s latest passion project might prove to be his favorite. That’s saying something.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Forest Whitaker on The Breakfast Club.

To prepare for the role of Bumpy Johnson in the Godfather of Harlem series, Forest says that aside from reading up on the street legend, he also got in touch with mobsters who worked with Bumpy back in the day.

When he was first approached to get involved in a series about Bumpy Johnson, Mr. Whitaker says that he originally only planned on producing it and said “I may not act in it.” But once he began reading the scripts he began warming up to the idea of being in it before eventually locking down the title role and according to him it was 18 years in the making.

