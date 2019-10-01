Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’ LP Leaked To iTunes As Ringtones

The 2018 release of Kanye West‘s promised Yandhi album came and went, much like the hyped release of his Hip-Hop and gospel hybrid project, Jesus Is King. On Tuesday (October 1), Yandhi was uploaded to iTunes as a series of ringtones although it is well understood that this is an unofficial leak of sorts.

Genius reports:

Kanye West may have scrapped his Yandhi album in favor of Jesus is King, but someone isn’t let it go down without a fight. Snippets of the rapper’s leaked project have been available on the iTunes ringtone store since early September, uploaded by an unknown entity listing “ENZO Label” as the copyright holder. The eight tracks that are currently available all leaked online earlier this year:

Enzo Recordings is a real record label in the UK associated with British trance musician and songwriter Nicholas “Chicane” Bracegirdle. However, it’s unclear if there’s any connection between the company and the uploader, who may have used a digital distribution service like DistroKid. Genius has reached out to a rep for Bracegirdle for comment.

The outlet adds that longer versions of the track may have been available via Spotify since early last month as well.

