Kanye West has a new album called Jesus Is King that is reportedly to go. However, the problem is he keeps fine-tuning the project, thus its ever-elusive release date.

At least that’s what “sources” are saying.

According to TMZ, Yeezy keeps tweaking the album, thus the purest of jigs with it release date—which is now TBD. First his wife Kim Kardashian said it was dropping Sept. 27, then when that didn’t happen it was supposed to come over the weekend. But that didn’t go down either.

Jesus Is King is still AWOL, but that Yandhi project has appeared as ringtones. Yep, in 2019.

Creflo Yeezy: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Delayed Because Of Tweaks, Now TBD was originally published on hiphopwired.com

