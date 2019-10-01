Ninja Stays On-Brand, Drops A Stack On adidas Footwear On ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’

Fresh off the news of securing a partnership deal with adidas — which put him in elite company — in terms of professional gaming, Ninja is the latest guest on Sneaker Shopping with Complex.

Ninja linked up with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Notre in Chicago for his first in-depth interview since he signed his deal with the iconic German sportswear brand. The ridiculously popular gamer/streamer touched on a bevy of topics including why he signed to the three stripes, his love for NFL Hall of Famer, Barry Sanders, being compared to Michael Jordan and more before he started his shopping spree.

On why he signed to Adidas:

“My entire life growing up playing soccer, we had Adidas cleats, Adidas gear. It really wasn’t a tough decision.”

On designing his adidas collection with sneaker O.G. Rick Williams:

“He’s been teaching me everything I need to know about the game. One thing he’s constantly reminding me of is that it’s all about telling a story with the shoe. It’s so much more. When I look at shoes, it’s more than the colorway and design. It’s all the little hints that are under the tongue or under the sole. That’s what he’s taught me. We’ve come up with some really cool stuff. I’m just excited to get that out there and tell our story.”

On playing Fortnite with Drake and Juju Smith-Schuster:

“I think the best part about playing with Drake and all those guys is I wasn’t fronting. I wasn’t acting any different. I was just being me. And the conversations were fluid and natural. That’s what made the content so enjoyable to watch. And Juju [Smith-Schuster] in general, is such an enjoyable guy. I’ve been staying in touch with him a lot. Did a shoot with him earlier with the Adidas collab.”

Once the interview portion was done, it was time to pick up some kicks. With the help of sneaker O.G., Rick Williams who helped design Ninja’s upcoming collabo, Blevin’s stayed on-brand spending over $1,200 on some adidas staples. Yeah pretty light compared to Offset’s record spending spree but still that is a lot of money on kicks. We have to admit when Ninja drops officially drops that adidas merch, it’s going to move…TRUST US. You can watch the entire episode below.

Photo: Complex

Ninja Stays On-Brand, Drops A Stack On adidas Footwear On ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

