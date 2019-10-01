CNN Dragged For Omitting Congress’ Women of Color In Leading Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

With the impeachment inquiry underway for President Donald Trump and several members in his cabinet, you would think this would be a time to celebrate the efforts of those who forged the way, right? Apparently not on CNN.

On Saturday (Sept. 28), the network news station was slammed after failing to recognize five congresswomen of color for leading the impeachment inquiry against Trump. The article instead heralded five centrist white congresswomen for “being the change” America needed to finally remove Trump from office.

The article features Representatives Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Elaine Luria of Virginia, five white women with a military background, who labeled themselves “badasses”, and who also did not support impeachment as late as mid-September, until, as CNN cites, a whistleblower revealed Donald Trump allegedly participated in a high crime after asking the Ukraine to investigate 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Having the sitting President of the United States, use leverage over a foreign leader to get dirt on an opponent,” Slotkin said. “That very basic idea, I think cut for us, as national security people, just close to the bone.”

Of course, Twitter was not having that, many called out the network for irresponsibly whitewashing the efforts of people of color by recognizing women who had very little to do with the years of hard work done by Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Rep. Al Green; and noting that Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were all a part of the movement since taking office in January with Talib even famously coming under fire when she said during a rally in February that she was going to “impeach the motherf*cker” referring to Trump.

While CNN is ignoring the efforts of these bold and fearless women of color, the inquiry is moving steadfastly as the bricks in the house of the Trump administration continues to fall. In the latest reports, Trump is proceeding with the attempt to gain knowledge about the whistleblower, while completely remaining oblivious that his problematic tweets are aiding in his impeachment process.

Over the weekend Trump was once again criticized for using his Twitter to do what many have deemed as a battle cry for civil war if he’s impeached (an impeachable offense within itself).

During a press conference in the oval office, Trump insisted that his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “PERFECT,” dismissing concerns at the core of the whistleblower’s complaint that Trump pressed for an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son. Despite how “perfect” that Trump seems to think things are going, many close to the situation state that members of his cabinet have been advising him to prepare for impeachment.

Earlier this week members of the Trump administration and allies including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Mark Meadows (N.C.) slammed Democrats for “bullying professionals” and “putting their party above the interest of the country” after news that the impeachment inquiry would move forward.

Meadows tweeted that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) had “made it clear House Democrats are willing to bully and intimidate career professionals as a means to their end goal of politically targeting @realDonaldTrump. It’s unacceptable. It’s damaging to the country. We won’t stand for it.”

On Monday (Sept. 30), the Democratic chairmen of the Intelligence Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, and House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for documents related to Ukraine. The subpoena called on him to hand over the requested documents by Oct. 15.

We will keep you updated as the road to impeachment continues to develop.

