Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song “Murder She Wrote” For 1st Time, Ever

Angela Lansbury, star of the iconic CBS show Murder She Wrote might have become a reggae fan. The legendary actress heard Chaka Demus and Pliers’ classic reggae track of the same name, for the first time, and her reaction was priceless.

Lansbury stopped by the CBC radio show where she heard “Murder She Wrote”—and we must stress this—for the first time despite its initial release in 1992. She didn’t know exactly who made the song, but she totally loved it. After CBC’s host Tom Power played Landsbury the record, he asked her if she has “heard the record before?” She replied no and thought the idea of a song being named “Murder She Wrote” was “very funny.”

When the 93-year-old actress asked who are they? Power explained, “they’re sort of like legends in reggae music.” Lansbury excitedly responded that she was “thrilled to be part of Reggae. Of course.” Power followed that up with “you made it in, and you didn’t even know it.” Lansbury adorable closed the segment stating, “Wow, that’s great!”

It looks like Angela will be updating her playlist with some Reggae ASAP. You can hear her reaction in the Instagram clip below.

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

