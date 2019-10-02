In what appeared to be an enduring celebrity romance, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have decided to put their relationship on pause. However, the proud parents of baby Stormi Webster have decided to split their parenting duties down the middle.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the ex-couple tell The Blast, the couple has been “been drifting apart for a while, they tried hard to make it work but ultimately they need to take some time apart.”

At this point, it is not 100 percent that the couple will not give it another chance at some point, but they are taking a break. “They have broke up and gotten back together several times,” our sources say.

Importantly, we are told there “are no issues” with the custody arrangement between the parents. At this point, their are no lawyers and nasty disputes over how they will split the time with daughter, Stormi.

Hopefully, the pair find a way back to each other but if not, baby Stormi will still be surrounded with love by mommy and daddy.

—

Photo: Getty

Travis Scott & Will Split 50/50 Custody Of Baby Stormi was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: