Notorious Flat-Earther B.o.B Goes Off After Internet Hoax Claims He Died

B.o.B a name we haven’t heard around these parts at least musically was the latest victim on an internet hoax, and he was not too pleased about it.

The “Beautiful Girls” crafter went on an expletive-laced rant on Instagram after he “died” in an internet death hoax. The rapper, born Bobby Ray Simmons called out anyone who showed some concern and was upset by his “passing.”

The rumor of his death began over the weekend when a “R.I.P B.o.B.” Facebook page came out of nowhere. The hoax page garnered plenty of attention quickly receiving nearly one million likes. The page falsely stated:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Sunday (September 29, 2019), our beloved rapper B.o.B passed away,” the post read. “B.o.B was born on November 15, 1988, in Winston-Salem. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Reps for the flat-earther reportedly quickly put out a statement denying the rumors of his death.

“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax,” the statement read. “He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the internet.”

B.o.B took thinks a bit further.

“You fuckin’ niggas, I fuckin’ hate you fuckin’ niggas!” he begins. “You niggas ain’t support me worth a shit while I was fuckin’ livin. And now that I’m fuckin’ dead, you wanna talk about, ‘Oh, I love B.o.B. I love his music. I love all his shit?’ Fuck you! Fuck you, you fuckin’ bitch! You ain’t support shit! And you don’t give a fuck about me, and you don’t fuckin’ know me.

“Muthafucka. Suck my fuckin’ dick you fuckin’ bitch. You don’t care about none of this shit I fuckin’ said, none of the shit I fuckin’ did and put my fuckin’ neck on the line for you ungrateful ass fuckin’ coons. Ungrateful coons! You don’t give a fuck about nothing. Fuck you! Don’t act like I was your friend.”

We definitely understand being upset about killed even though you’re still alive, but why lash out at those who genuinely cared that you “died.” You can watch B.o.B lose his sh*t below.

