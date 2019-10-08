Charlamagne Tha God Talks ‘Rhythm + Flow’ With T.I. & Chance The Rapper

Tomorrow (October 9) Netflix will be debuting their newest Hip-Hop talent show dubbed Rhythm + Flow but before we can get our first taste of what they have in store for us The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God sits down with R+F judges Chance The Rapper and T.I. to talk about the show, how the internet effects rappers in this day and age, and what we can expect from the series.

“It’s something that each person is meant to be doing,” Tip says about people in general. “It’s an art, a talent, a gift that they have inside of them. A purpose that they was sent here on this earth to complete. And this ain’t it so lets get you out of here so you can get back to what you were need and you can find your real passion.” T.I. seems like he might be harsh judge on this show. A real one of course, but a harsh one nonetheless.

Check out the interview below and don’t forget to tune into Netflix and chill with some Rhythm + Flow when it drops.

