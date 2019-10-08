Erica Mena & Safaree Are Officially Married

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have tied the knot!

On Monday (Oct. 7), the happy couple lavishly wed in front of their family and friends as Safaree donned a red suit styled by Messiah Stylist, while Erica Mena was dressed in a gorgeous white wedding dressed designed by Ryan and Walter that closely hugged her baby bump.

The whirlwind romance was first announced in late 2018 with the couple announcing their engagement by Christmas Eve of the same year. While the two have been very public with their relationship and pregnancy announcement, it seems Erica plans to take a different approach with their child.

According to published reports, Mena plans to shelter the bundle of joy from the spotlight, while Safaree’s plans include adding the upcoming addition to payroll.

“We’re going to be selective but at the same time, this baby will come out of the womb working,” Safaree said during the announcement. “I was working very early. I’m about to pull a DJ Khaled. As soon as this baby comes out, we are working.”

Working is an understatement while celebrating milestones in their lives and relationship, the lovebirds are also cashing after it was announced that their love story will be documented on the upcoming tenth season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York; showcasing their fast-tracked romance, it’s been reported that VH1 cameras were on-hand to also document the wedding.

Although the two may have different opinions on how involved their unborn child will be in Hollywood, one thing the two definitely agree on is their love for one another. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Erica Mena took the time to share a loving caption about her new husband.

“If I could turn back the clock. I’d give you a chance sooner and love you longer @mr_guerra x @blu_gem_ – @bridalstylesboutique @messiahstylist.”

Mena also took an opportunity to share a glimpse of the couple’s iced out wedding bands that almost top the 14-carat engagement ring, with the caption “Mr. & Mrs. Samuels,” confirming to naysayers that the two are actually married.

Congrats to the happy couple check out some footage from the wedding below.

Erica Mena & Safaree Are Officially Married was originally published on hiphopwired.com

