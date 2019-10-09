Chances are that lovers of streetwear will be acting even more brand new next year. One of their most beloved lines has updated their branding.

Hypebeast is reporting that Off-White has changed their logo as seen at their recent Spring 2020 fashion show. The new graphic splits the name in half with a face in between with a hand under each word. While Virgil Abloh hasn’t exactly detailed why the switch was made the website theorizes the move was done to deter other companies from shark biting. Earlier this year it was reported Abloh’s legal team filed paperwork against Amazon and Zumiez for hawking products with similar signature block quotes.

The new Off-White logo will be first made available via a set of new tees. Available in both male and female cuts, the black top features the new identity on both the front and back. You can see more of the Spring 2020 show below.

Photo: Off-White

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White™ Reveals New Logo [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

