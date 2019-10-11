Meek Mill Had Something To Say About Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $10M Record Deal

Federal Informant Tekashi69 has ruffled a few feathers in the industry and the streets, but that hasn’t stopped him from attempting to make the biggest comeback in Rap history.

According to TMZ, the rapper was offered a $10 million record deal with his former label 10K Records and has even started working on a new project, selecting beats from a few producers; but the news doesn’t bring joy to the industry. Rapper Meek Mill took to Twitter to express his disgust with the deal and states that the fact 69 thinks he can “comeback” speaks volumes about where we are today as a whole.

“This is today’s narrative,” the “Going Bad” rapper tweeted with dismay before criticizing social media for accepting the news.

Social media starting to look like 100% propaganda — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 10, 2019

Meek Mill is understandably against the return, after fighting for his freedom and criminal justice reform, it’s not a surprise that the rapper has taken a stance against the foolishness, but the real question is can Tekashi69 really come back from being a federal informant?

Many rappers have already denounced ties with the rapper turned witness over the last year, including Fat Joe who publicly tried to warn the informant about the game before things took a turn for the worse.

As previously reported, during a sit down with Angie Martinez, Fat Joe stated that the acceptance is already there pointing out that 69’s music was still getting played in the club.

“I believe the youth don’t care. Obviously, they don’t care they playing his music in the club and all of that,” Fat Joe said. “Me? I can’t. I’d die before you see me take a picture with Tekashi69.”

Despite the finger-pointing at the younger generation for acceptance, many fans of Hip-Hop and former fans of the troll turned agent has joined in the denouncing, claiming that he has no respect in the game. Even rapper Blueface took time out to address the news of the deal with TMZ, calling it “worthless.”

“I mean he got his start in the game saying whatever he could to get famous,” Blueface said. “[His Comeback] will be a statement that’s for sure, but I don’t think he can; but you never know this is 2019. All I know is I’m coming for all ten of that millions and he’s going to have to pay it before he steps in Cali again.”

