DMX Checks Into Rehab Facility, Cancels Shows

Prayers up to Dark Man X. Yonkers rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, has reportedly returned for a stint in rehab.

X’s handlers made the announcement via his Instagram page on Saturday (Oct. 12).

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support,” read the caption of a photo of X posted on the ‘Gram.

Reportedly, X was scheduled to perform with Three 6 Mafia in Memphis yesterday and at the Rolling Loud Festival in NYC today (Oct. 13).

The news comes after X was AWOL from a 35th Anniversary of Def Jam party he was scheduled to perform at last week. X was released from prison, after serving time for tax evasion, in January. His last rehab stint that we know of was in 2017, when things were going so well he opted to stay an additional 30 days.

Get well soon.

