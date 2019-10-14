Joe Budden Says Logic Is “Easily One Of The Worst Rappers”

Logic is easily one of the most popular rappers in the industry today, coming a long way from his early days in Montgomery County, Md. However, Joe Budden has been one of Logic’s biggest detractors over the years and on the most recent episode of his podcast, the retired Hip-Hop star doubled down on his criticism.

In episode 288 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden, who never minces his words when it comes to other rappers, took aim at Logic once more after playing French Montana’s “Twisted” single. The rapper’s appearance on the track prompted Budden to say, “Logic, you’re easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone.”

Budden was careful to give Logic props for his commercial success but continued railing on him, calling him “horrible” at one point.

Check out episode 288 of The Joe Budden Podcast below. Hit the 50:25 mark.

