You Care: Blac Chyna Has Targeted Sage The Gemini?

You just knew Blac Chyna wouldn’t be single too long. The baby mama of both Tyga and Rob Kardashian is reportedly now romantically involved with rapper

For the sake of brevity, we’ll let the Bossip homies handle the details:

Rumors are swirling online that Blac Chyna is hooking up with “Red Nose” rapper Sage The Gemini. Blac Chyna recently had a birthday party for her son and Sage was there and giving gifts. Chyna clearly says “Sage” in the clip. It’s blurry, but behind a few balloons.

Speculation of these two being a thing went even further after Sage clapped at a fan warning him to run in the opposite direction of a relationship with Chyna.

One thing that you have to remember is that you do NOT know this woman from a can of paint please don’t suggest anything of the sort without a clue of what her life is like. Don’t come at her like that no more God bless you no hard feelings.

Defending Chyna’s good name? He must definitely be blowing [REDACTED]…[LOSES SIGNAL]…

