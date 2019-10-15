Summer Walker’s ‘Over It’ Beats First Week Streaming Record Set Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

Summer Walker released her studio debut album Over It earlier this month to much fanfare, and the enthusiasm from her loyal fan base paid off. The Atlanta songstress notched a new streaming record based on her numbers, beating out Beyoncé’s Lemonade as the most-streamed R&B album by a woman in its first week of release.

Billboard reports that Walker streamed the equivalent of 134,000 units for the project released on October 4, bringing its week-end October 10 streams to 154. 7 million, besting Beyoncé’s first week numbers of 115.2 million for Lemonade.

Even with the success of her debut, Walker still came in at second on the Billboard 200 charts behind K-Pop stars SuperM, who moved 168,000 equivalent units of their The 1st Mini Album release

Congrats to Summer Walker! Check out Over It in the streams below.

