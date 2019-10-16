Kanye West Wasn’t The Biggest Fan of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Drip

Kim Kardashian may have broken the internet with her sexy looks, but it seems as if the new Kanye West isn’t a fan.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Wests are having a minor argument about Kim Kardashian’s now-infamous drip look from the camp-themed Met Gala earlier this year.

During the clip, you can see Kanye West attempting to talk Kim into wearing a less revealing outfit, stating that he felt her look was “too sexy” for their current status.

“I just went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing her body off,’” West said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and the father of now about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. For who, though?”

Kim Kardashian who appears to be trying to nail down the final details, asks her husband why he waited until the last minute to voice his concern before firing back that his antics are causing her “anxiety.”

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” she asked. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy, for you to say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

Kim also took shots reminding the Jesus is King rapper that while she is happy for his latest spiritual journey, it’s his and not hers.

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” Kim said causing a frustrated Kanye to leave the room.

Despite Ye’s objections, the couple made it to the red carpet with Kardashian donning a waist-cinching corset and “dripping wet” look that was the brainchild and first design in 20 years of high fashion designer Thierry Mugler, while Kanye West wore a Dickies work outfit in what we can only deem as a protest outfit.

