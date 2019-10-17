Rest Easy King: U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Passes Away At 68

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore passed away early Thursday morning. He was just 68.

Cummings’ office said he passed away of longstanding health challenges at John Hopkins Hospital around 2:45 am. He was Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and thus a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into the alleged high crimes and misdemeanors of President Donald Trump.

Born in January 18, 1951 in Baltimore, Cummings attended Howard University where he graduated with a degree in political science before earning his JD from the University of Maryland School of Law. He practiced for almost 20 years before being elected to the House of Representatives, repping Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, in April 1996.

Cummings was widely respected on both sides of the aisle. In the wake of his death, you will often hear about how he was a good man who cared about his people—which is an absolute fact.

Our condolences go out to the Cummings family. RIP The Legend.

Statement from Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings: "He worked until his last breath.."

Rep Cummings has died at age 68 https://t.co/08pPqQ214l — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) October 17, 2019

