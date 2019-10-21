Sanctified Sambo: Kanye West Nearly Quit Hip-Hop, Pastor Says He Called It “Devil’s Music”

Kanye West is clearly a man on a mission to craft music nowadays that caters to his moral core and current spiritual path. In a recent interview, the MAGA-supporting Chicago superstar’s pastor claims that West nearly quit Hip-Hop music after calling it “devil’s music.”

Pastor Adam Tyson sat down with the Apologia Studios podcast, sharing his observations and such of West’s conversion into Christianity. At one point, Tyson delivers a story of how West told him that he was looking to move away from doing Hip-Hop music.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson shares. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘Well, that’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.’”

West attends Tyson’s Placerita Bible Church in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The rapper and producer has been sharing testimonial accounts of his religious journey, and his upcoming album will be titled Jesus Is King, which was also the subject of discussion with Pastor Tyson and Apologia Studios.

And while West’s journey is nothing we’d make light of, he still seems to think that his “slavery is a choice” stance and the talk of “slave nets” on the grounds of Howard University should be glossed over and accepted.

Hit the 23:00-minute mark in the clip below to hear Pastor Adam Tyson speak on Kanye West in depth.

