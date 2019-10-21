Acitvision Details New ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Officer Ranks System

We are literally days from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Activision just revealed in its blog the new way players will be leveling up.

Once players get cracking in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, they are going to immediately notice the change in the progression system. When they begin their campaign for multiplayer dominance, they will see that now they will see the new 55 Enlisted Ranks. Players will unlock new weapons, equipment, perks, Killstreaks and Field Upgrades.

Once they reach Enlisted Rank 55, instead of “Presitiging,” they will enter a new Officer Ranks System. Unlike the Prestige Mode that saw players reset to level 1 and lose their weapons and equipment, the new Officer Ranks System forgoes that option. Instead, you will work through 100 new seasonal Officer Ranks, with each rank unlocking a new unique Officer Challenge.

When a player completes a challenge, they will be rewarded with a special Seasonal Ribbon and XP. If you acquire 10 ribbons, you are granted a distinctive Seasonal Emblem plus an animated emblem.

You also get a cosmetic weapon blueprint if you collect all 100 ribbons.

Being that it is seasonal, the first set of 100 Officer Ranks at launch will rest with the start of each new season.

Players will also be able to upgrade all of the weapons in the games and can be used to unlock new weapon perks, attachments and camouflage. Also announced, players will be able to partake in multi-step objectives and Challenge Missions to earn XP and in-game rewards. You can activate the Challenge Missions from the Barrack menu and are required to play different game modes or use certain weapons to complete the challenge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launches October 25 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Photo: Infinity Ward / Activision

