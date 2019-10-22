GOAT Users Now Able To Purchase Fashion Apparel & Accessories Via Its App

GOAT, the online sneaker marketplace, is expanding. Users will now be able to purchase the latest drip to match kicks they buy on the app.

Yesterday (Oct.21), GOAT announced it’s expansion beyond sneakers and added apparel and accessories from high-fashion staples such as YSL, Gucci, Off White, Palm Whites, plus emerging brands.

Speaking on the expansion, Eddy Lu, co-founder, and CEO of GOAT Group added:

“GOAT has always served a community of individuals aspiring to be the greatest. When we first launched GOAT, we focused only on sneakers to ensure we provided the best experience for our customers. Paramount to that was our authentication, product depth, and discovery journey. Without these pillars, we would not be able to offer the experience we believe is necessary for someone to find a style that embraces their uniqueness and self-expression.”

GOAT is also working closely with retailers and boutiques around the world to ensure it can provide clothing to users at a retail price. Along with the brands mentioned above, GOAT has added over 50 new brands to its product catalog and aims to add more before the end of the year.

Daishin Sugano, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of GOAT Group, spoke on the goals of the expansion stating:

“We’re only in the infant stages of apparel on GOAT. We’re starting with the primary market, but we have plans for resale expansion. We believe in this immense opportunity and are optimally positioned to work with the best brands to tell their stories from the past, present, and future.”

Right now, you will only be able to access the apparel expansion via GOAT’s iOS and Android App. The company promises to roll out the feature to GOAT.com and its WeChat Mini Program in China soon. This latest news follows the update to the app allowing users to try on rare sneakers virtually before buying them.

