Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy: 40 Glocc Takes Plea Deal In Prostitution Case

40 Glocc can now breathe a bit easier after he took a plea deal that gets rid of two felony charges. The rapper is now out on bail until February and could see a sentence last just months if things work in his favor.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to 1 felony count of promoting prostitution of an individual. As part of the plea deal … prosecutors have agreed to drop 2 other felony charges — fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual.

Under the terms of the deal … Glocc can argue for a jail sentence of between 4 and 12 months.

40 was knocked back in 2017 in connection with a prostitution ring in Minnesota. He was charged with promoting prostitution of an individual, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual.

