Eminem Interviewed By Secret Service After TMZ Dry Snitched About Trump Verse

TMZ got caught dry snitching, sort of. The Secret Service interviewed Eminem in early 2018 about his disparaging Trump lyrics only after the media outlet brought the bars to their attention.

“‘Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him/Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists /I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists,” spit Slim Shady on “The Ringer” off 2018’s Kamikaze album.

Turns out, Em wasn’t using the usual rapper poetic licensed. According to documents obtained by Buzzfeed News, the Feds really did holla at the Detroit rapper.

After a Freedom Of Information Act request last year, Buzzfeed News just obtained documents that Em was interviewed about

“threatening lyrics” that appeared on “Framed” off of his Revival album.

The additional tea is that the file indicates that on Dec. 15, 2017, “a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper ‘Eminem’ had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.”

That “concerned citizen” turned out to be a TMZ employee who sent the Secret Service an e-mail asking “if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump.” Included in the inquiry was the link to an article in The Hill about the song.

Don’t tell the Ops about Em’s freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Actually, they figured that out too because a background check was conducted on Em and he was interviewed on Jan. 16, 2018—and the rapper had his legal team present. Reportedly, the redacted interview concerned the aforementioned freestyle.

Check all the details over at Buzzfeed. And we wouldn’t recommend threatening the President unless you got Eminem lawyer money.

