Last year we learned former trapper, now rapper/fitness inspiration Gucci Mane has biopic coming out based on his best selling autobiography. While the project has no release date yet, Gucci has a good idea of who should play him in the film.

Gucci Mane took a break from threatening to give your favorite Breakfast Club radio personalities the fade and sat down with Beats 1 Radio’s Ebro to talk about his new album Woptober II. During the conversation, the topic of his biopic came up, and he gave an update on the film that Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment are attached and who should play him in the movie.

Guwop expressed interest in playing himself but was also opened to allowing two other actors playing him. “I would like to do it, but you know I’m open to somebody else doing it as well.” Pressed further, he revealed he would like 28-year-old Snowfall star, Damson Idris, and Power star 45-year-old Omari Hardwick.

“The guy who plays the lead character in Snowfall, I think he’s dope. I feel like Ghost should play me at the end.”

Based on Gucci’s thinking, the film will be broken into different parts with the actors portraying him at different points in his life. When asked how the film is coming along, the “I Get The Bag” rapper said, “We’re still writing the script.” You can watch the entire interview below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane Has An Idea Who Should Play Him In His Biopic was originally published on hiphopwired.com

