Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets Songwriting Credit

Lizzo has been battling a pair of plagiarism claims in connection to her massive hit “Truth Hurts,” and a resolution has finally been made by the singer. The Cuz I Love You star will give the woman who inspired the “100%” line that set the tone for the track.

Just this past Wednesday, Lizzo denied the claims of producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, saying she wrote the song with producer and songwriter Ricky Reed. Via a statement posted to Twitter, Lizzo said that she will instead grant songwriting credit to U.K. artist Mina, Lioness, whose “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch” tweet inspired a meme which also found its way to Reed and Lizzo’s pens.

Although Mina Lioness brought a lawsuit against Lizzo herself, it seems like the legal battle is behind them and the proper credit will be given to the creator of the line.

I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

