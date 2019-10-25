Sunken Sanctuary: Joel Osteen Invites Kanye West To His Sunday Service

Maybe Kanye West is planning on hitting all the houses of worship? Megachurch pastor and televangelists Joel Osteen has reportedly invited Yeezy to his church’s Sunday Service.

Of course he has.

Sources tell TMZ, that Yeezy and Osteen speaker every so often via phone. The latter has extended an invited for the “Jesus Walks” rapper to pay a visit to his famed megachurch, Lakewood, in Houston.

Over-under West starts planning his own megachurch sooner than later? Ain’t no album delays when it comes to Sunday Services, though.

Apparently, Osteen is a big fan of Yeezy, who is open to coming through. Osteen hasn’t actually asked the Chicago rapper to perform, but it’s a safe bet he’d be down.

