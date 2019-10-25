Politicians & Others Gather To Remember Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Rep. Elijah Cummings died at the age of 68 on October 17, and the honors and accolades have been pouring in since for the Maryland congressman. Cummings was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, and many of his peers, family, and friends are gathered in Baltimore in remembrance.

The memorial service for Cummings is currently being held at New Psalmist Baptist Church with a who’s who list of guests including President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama among others. Speakers have included former congressman Kweisi Mfume, who served as the representative of the 7th District before Cummings, and the pair forged a strong bond. In fact, Mfume’s kind words began with jokes for his friend but the moment became emotional for him.

Presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris were also in attendance, along with former Vice President Joe Biden. Rep. John Lewis also maintained a front-row position with some of the other notable figures.

CNN is running a live showing of the memorial service, which can be viewed by following this link.

Rest powerfully in peace, Elijah Cummings.

