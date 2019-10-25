Kanye West fans, especially those of the current variety, have already experienced the eccentric fashion in how he chooses to release music these days. With the promised Jesus Is King delayed yet again, West goofed big time on television by telling Jimmy Kimmel that the album was out when it truly wasn’t.

Jesus Is King was slated for release earlier today (October 25), but it was explained via a tweet why the album was held up once more.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

The album is actually out right now as of this writing, but a weird moment from West during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday was when he claimed the album was already out on streaming platforms, which was not the case.

Now all can rejoice as Jesus Is King is available to the masses. We have those streams below.

—

Photo: Getty

Jigs For Jesus: Kanye West Faked Moves On ‘Jesus Is King’ Dropping, Explains Delay was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: