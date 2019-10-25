Fear of God Announces Marathon Clothing Capsule Collection

The outpouring of love and support for Nipsey Hussle continues. One of the preeminent streetwear brands of today has curated a drop in his honor.

Complex is reporting that Fear of God has announced a collaboration with The Marathon Clothing Company. Not only does the project add to Nip’s legacy but will also financially benefit his children. According to the story the net proceeds will go directly to a trust fund set up for his kids. TMC’s official Instagram account detailed the partnership.

“Nipsey was a big supporter of Jerry Lorenzo’s fashion efforts through both his Fear of God and Essentials brands having worn several pieces in music videos and other iconic career moments. We, The MArathon Clothing wanted to see through a collaboration with Fear of God as Nipsey always envisioned it” the post read.

Included in the “08 Crenshaw” collection is a crewneck sweater, pullover hoodie, sweatpants and sweat shorts; each available in blue and gray. You can see more pieces below.

The “08 Crenshaw” will be available at Atmosphere located at 427 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA.

