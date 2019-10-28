Erase Me: Kid Cudi Apologizes To All The Women He Wrong In The Past

Kid Cudi is admittedly still a work in progress. The former man on the moon is now more down to earth about his rocky past.

Complex is reporting that Mr. Rager was tweeting in the name of love over the weekend. In a series of posts Mascudi let it be known that he is very sorry to all his former love interests during earlier years. “I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like sh*t because I wasnt right. All of my relationships didnt work out because of me. I had to accept that and find peace and be better.”

I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like shit because I wasnt right. All of my relationships didnt work out because of me. I had to accept that and find peace and be better. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

Thankfully he is in a better place and made it clear he is enjoying his new life. “Now, im 35 and the past 3 years Ive fallin back in love w Scott. It feels great!! To anyone whos still dealin w things, know that u will be ok and u will find a way to the light. I thought id never find a way out of my madness. So silly of me”.

Now, im 35 and the past 3 years Ive fallin back in love w Scott. It feels great!! To anyone whos still dealin w things, know that u will be ok and u will find a way to the light. I thought id never find a way out of my madness. So silly of me — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

The “Mojo So Dope” rapper has struggled with mental health issues throughout the majority of his career. In 2016 he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility claiming he was fighting “depression and suicidal urges”. Cudi detailed his issues with Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk.

“It’s like my life was this show and I was always supposed to be on, but when the show was over I was completely miserable for a long time,” he disclosed. “I was not happy when I woke up in the morning, it started off with something as simple as that. Just being like ‘Why don’t I feel OK?’ and not really knowing what that was.”

U cant be in love w someone until u love yourself. It took me years to learn that. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

