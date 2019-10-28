Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight might’ve officially squashed their drama and reconciled but the Doggfather tends to do little things to remind everyone that he still might be a tad bit salty about the beef he and Knight were once simmering.

This time around the Hip-Hop legend was talking to a crowd at the REVOLT Summit in Los Angeles this past weekend when he praised west coast label TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) and called it a “better version” of Death Row Records. Yahoo is reporting that the unexpected comment came while Snoop Dogg was moderating a Top Dawg Entertainment panel which featured TDE President Terrance “Punch” Henderson, Jay Rock and Moosa of TDE Artist Development.

Afterwards Punch took to his Twitter page to express his feelings stating that he was “Humbled” by Snoop’s surprising opinion.

Snoop Dogg sat on stage in a room full of ppl and said we (TDE) are a better version of Death Row Records. Humbled. 🙏🏽 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 27, 2019

Though Snoop might’ve made the biggest wave by his statement, the REVOLT Summit also featured many of your other favorite Hip-Hop artists such as Vince Staples, Killer Mike, Master P and Revolt Media founder, Sean “Brother Love” Combs who rocked a “Crenshaw” jersey to show and prove he’s got nothing but love for Cali, Cali.

What do y’all think? Is TDE a better version of the legendary Death Row Records? What would Dr. Dre have to say about Snoops opinion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Snoop Dogg Says TDE Is A “Better Version” Of Death Row At REVOLT Summit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: