After Labeling Marvel Films “Not Cinema” Martin Scorsese Now Says They’re A “New Art Form”

Make no mistake Martin Scorsese is a legend when it comes to making films. The famed director bit off more than he can chew when he dissed Marvel films saying they are “not cinema.” Now he is trying to elaborate further, describing the movies as a “new art form.”

Scorsese, who gave us such classics like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Departed, just to name a few, was met with some pushback for his previous statement about MCU films. Samuel L. Jackson, James Gunn, Natalie Portman, and Disney CEO Bob Iger defended the cinematic crack that is Marvel films. His only defender was fellow old-head Franci Ford Coppola went even further, calling the comic book films “despicable.”

Scorsese is currently promoting his Netflix film The Irishman spoke with ET this week and added even more to his initial statements while not walking likening the movies to “theme parks” and describing them as a “new art form.”

“Let’s say a family wants to go to an amusement park. That’s a good thing, you know. And at theme parks, there’s these cinematic expressions. They’re a new art form. It’s something different from films that are shown normally in theaters, that’s all.”

My concern is losing the screens to massive theme park films, which I say again, they’re their own new art form. Cinema now is changing. We have so many venues, there are so many ways to make films. So enjoyable.”

“Fine, go, and it’s an event, and it’s great to go to an event like an amusement park,” he added, “but don’t crowd out Greta Gerwig and don’t crowd out Paul Thomas Anderson and Noah Baumbach and those people, in terms of theaters.”

He could just say he doesn’t like the movies and keep it moving cause this explanation didn’t help at all. Add him to the list of directors who just can’t accept cinema, and the way it’s being viewed is changing.

