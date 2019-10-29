Kanye West is currently in promo mode after the release of his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. The Chicago superstar made a stop on The Late Late Show with James Corden for an updated rendition of the popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

In this installment, Corden takes to the skies for “Airpool Karaoke” and is flanked by West and several of his Sunday Service band members. After a stirring opener from the singers, West shared with Corden part of his spiritual journey and how this isn’t just some passing fancy for him.

West then addressed the growing number of observers who might feel that his current spiritual path is nothing more than a neatly packed money grab and artistic endeavor instead of a full-on lifestyle change. Interesting stuff to say the least.

Check out the full “Airpool Karaoke” clip below.

—

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Does “Carpool Karaoke” On An Airplane With James Corden was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: