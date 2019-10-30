Whether you think his stuff is a drip or a skip Virgil Abloh’s influence is undeniable. His company is now premiere cache in the fashion world.

Hype Beast is reporting that Lyst has released their “Lyst Index” for Q3 2019. In the report the technology platform ranks the “Hottest Brands” by shopping behavior of more than nine million shoppers a month searching, browsing and buying fashion across 12,000 designers and stores online. Landing on the number one slot is Off-White . This marks the second time in a row the luxury streetwear line has taken the slot.

With this update meant some movement in the charts including Balenciaga taking number two and Gucci backsliding to number three. Versace is still in the hunt at four and Prada holds onto their fifth slot from Q2. Lyst also released their quarterly “Hottest Products” report and sitting pretty at the top is the Moncler Bramant Puffer Jacket. Still in high demand is the Gucci “Double G” leather buckle belt.

You can read the Lyst Q3 2019 “Hottest Brands” report here.

Photo: NIKE

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White™ Tops Gucci As World’s “Hottest Brand” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: