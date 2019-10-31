NCAA Unanimously Votes To Allow Student-Athletes To Make Money Off Their Likeness

California took the lead by passing a bill allowing student-athletes to make money off endorsements. The NCAA on Tuesday (Oct.29), looks to be following in the footsteps of the state. Of course, with some stipulations.

The NCAA’s board comprised of three separate divisions of the organization voted unanimously to begin the process of modifying its archaic rule allow that will allow college athletes to profit from their names, images, and likenesses. But they have to do it “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

Per ESPN:

“The board directed the three separate divisions of the organization to immediately begin figuring out how to update their rules in a way that maintains a distinction between college and professional sports.”

“The board members said in a release Tuesday that all changes should make sure student-athletes have the same opportunities to make money as all other students, maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience, and ensure that rules are “transparent, focused and enforceable” and do not create a competitive imbalance. The board wants each division to implement new rules by January 2021.”

Board chair, Michel Drake further elaborated stating:

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes. Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

While the NCAA’s vote follows California’s bill, it will not follow the state’s model of an “unrestricted market.” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East commissioner explained the working group would remain involved with sorting and implementing the new rules. He also stated the NCAA will be in charge of regulating any future endorsement deals.

Some feel the NCAA still isn’t doing enough. Ramogi Huma, the founder of the National College Players Association, feels the organization dropped the ball when it comes to their new rules.

“The NCAA has failed on this issue once again,” Huma said. “This is another attempt at stalling on this issue.”

Again this is a step in the right direction, even though it’s a small one. We shall see how this all plays out and if the NCAA is indeed stalling on the issue.

