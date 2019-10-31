Earl Sweatshirt Announces Seven-Track ‘Feet Of Clay’ Project

Earl Sweatshirt, now 25, stands heads and shoulders above many of his peers as a lyricist, a feat he achieved early on as a teenager. Now aiming to release his fourth studio project titled Feet Of Clay, the California wordsmith aims to solidify his rightful place as one of the elite writers in Hip-Hop.

Coming just about a year after the excellent Some Rap Songs album, Feet Of Clay is a seven-song project consisting of production from Alchemist and East Oakland producer Overkast along with the talented Los Angeles beatmaker, Swarvy also placed his touch on the release according to this tweet.

Joining the rapper born Thebe Kgositsile on Feet Of Clay are Charlotte rapper and Howard University neuroscience student MAVI, who just released the stellar Let The Sun Talk and hails from Sweatshirt’s dense-rap lineage along with MIKE of The SLUMs crew. The elusive and mysterious Mach-Hommy repays the feature favor as well after Earl appeared on the Haitian rapper’s Wap Konn Jòj! project from this past summer.

Check out Earl Sweatshirt’s Feet Of Clay tracklist below. The album drops, Thursday, 9:00PM PST/Friday, 12:00AM EST.

1. 74

2. EAST

3. MTOMB (produced by Alchemist)

4. OD

5. EL TORO COMBO MEAL (feat. Mavi)

6. TISKTISK/COOKIES

7. 4N (feat. Mach-Hommy)

👹😈👻💀🎃

FEET OF CLAY

TONIGHT @ 9:00 PM WESTERN STANDARD TIME pic.twitter.com/CcMKWL4EnH — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) October 31, 2019

Photo: Realest Photographer Ever

