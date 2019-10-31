Joel Embiid & Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Petty Tweets After Fight [Video]

While the NBA is no longer as dangerous as it was during the Bad Boy era it still doesn’t bode well for the lighthearted. Two top stars got into it on the court and now their beef has spilled into social media.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Joel Embiid and Karl Anthony Towns haven’t had the rosiest history since the two first played against each other. Things got a little heated on Wednesday, October 30 when they faced off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. In the middle of the game both players got tangled up by the arms that led to a shoving match. Right after they took the floor for some tussling which resulted in headlocks and missed punches. Thankfully they were separated before things got dangerous but the problems didn’t end there.

KAT and Embiid GOING AT IT. Wow. pic.twitter.com/bXjAGiB5ul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

After the Philadelphia 76er win Joel Embiid referenced the altercation with a not so thinly veiled tweet. “Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right.” he wrote.

Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao.. Got his mama giving middle fingers left and right. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoBitch pic.twitter.com/MWc9p0jy7u — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

He later went ten toes down on his trash talking by calling Karl a small kitten.

That tough guy act ain’t cutting it …. you know what you are.. you know what you’ve always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/Izqwk3pEnM — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019

Naturally Towns felt a ways about the accusation and jabbed back on his account with photos of Embiid crying.

Both athletes were ejected for their behavior.

