Get The Strap: Woman Shot Up KFC Drive-Thru Due To Missing Napkins & Fork

Yes, this really did happen, in Kentucky.

WLKY reports that Shelbyville police are investigating what caused a woman to shoot up a KFC, leaving it closed this past Monay (Oct. 28). Shelbyville PD confirmed they were dispatched to a shooting, but didn’t add further details.

But according to witnesses, the patron shot through the drive-thru window after not receiving a fork and napkin. Currently, there are no details on what she ordered or if what she received was correct. Just saying.

“First and foremost we are grateful that no one was injured. We are working with local authorities as they investigate the incident,” a KFC spokesman told WLKY.

There are cameras around the restaurant but no photos have been released, yet.

