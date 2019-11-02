Solange Knowles Announces Separation From Husband Alan Ferguson

Solange Knowles has kept a comparatively low profile in comparison to Beyoncé but has a large and supportive fan base, not unlike her older sister. The singer and creative figure took to Instagram to announce she has separated from her husband, Alan Ferguson.

In a moving Instagram post, the 33-year-old Solange shared that she and the 56-year-old music video direct were separating, just shy of their fifth wedding anniversary after tying the knot in 2014 in a lavish New Orleans setting.

From Instagram:

11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a n*gga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace.

Check out the full post below.

