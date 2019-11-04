While Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren seem to be the top two contenders to be the democratic nominees for the 2020 Presidential election, Bernie Sanders continues to grind his way back into the race and he might’ve won over some sneakerheads during his recent appearance on Showtime’s Desus & Mero show.

During his sit down with the Bronx duo at The Soda Fountain, Bernie confirmed that he’s as healthy as a horse and stressed the importance of getting Donald Trump out of office, but it was his sneaker price guessing game that stole the show. From appraising a pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s at “$100 bucks” to thinking that the limited edition Off-White Air Jordan 1’s were “$250,” Sander’s reactions to finding out that they were reselling for $1500 and $4500 respectively was priceless.

Check out the interview in its entirety below (check the extended interview on the flip) and don’t forget to vote blue in 2020. The future of the nation literally depends on it.

Bernie Sanders Hilariously Guesses The Prices Of Sneaker Grails on ‘Desus & Mero’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

