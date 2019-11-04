Over the weekend, Kanye West was getting dragged on Twitter when a photo surfaced of a struggle $55 breakfast plate from Brunchella he attended. The initial belief was that Ye was responsible for the meal, but TMZ reports that is not the case at all.

Kanye West and his choir performed at the annual Brunchella fundraising event held at Bethany Church, located in Baton Rouge on Friday. Guests who attended were charged $55 per plate, and one attendee shared to the world his Fyre Fest-inspired meal, which consisted of sausage, pancakes, and two pieces of struggle bacon. West immediately caught all the flack on Twitter for the plate, but TMZ exclusively reports that it was the catering company’s fault, not MAGA Ye.

Per TMZ:

Kanye and team came under fire … with people accusing him of being the one who was charging for the subpar meal. However, we’re told it was quite the opposite … in fact, Kanye didn’t receive any money to perform Friday and covered all travel costs for his choir as well.

The catering company behind the meal, Lauryn’s Fine Catering, tells us, “The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral.”

They continue, “Kanye West and the Sunday Service collective should be disassociated with such claims surrounding the food at the event.”We initially reported that Kanye probably had nothing to do with the meal, but its quite fitting he was apart of an event that produced such a despicable serving of food, to begin with.— Photo: James Devaney / Getty

Kanye West Not Responsible For $55 Struggle “Brunchella” Breakfast Plates, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

