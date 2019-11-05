21 Savage Getting Hamstrung By ICE, Can’t Tour Outside U.S.

21 Savage is currently caught in the middle of an immigration case that is putting a sizeable dent in his touring career. The Atlanta-based rapper is currently awaiting a court date to resolve his status and ability to travel abroad but at the moment isn’t allowed to leave the United States to do one of the more financially significant portions of his profession.

As TMZ reported … Savage was arrested in Atlanta back in February and placed in ICE custody. Turns out he entered the U.S. legally from the UK back in 2005, but his visa expired and he’s been here illegally for years.

The rapper wasn’t even able to get a work permit for 8 months, which meant he couldn’t work domestically. He finally got one last month, so at least now he can work in the U.S. … but traveling out of the country is out of the question until he gets things cleared up with immigration.

The outlet adds that immigration courts in Atlanta have been besieged by a record number of cases, causing an effectual logjam of sorts. It might be years before the 27-year-old star will have his case heard and he still faces potential deportation as well.

