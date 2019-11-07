Anthony Mackie Got Divorced On The Lee-Low

Look out ladies, Anthony Mackie is back on the market. Wait, do y’all care? Ok, just letting y’all know.
According to TMZ, Captain America’s sidekick (no shots) and his childhood sweetheart turned wife, Sheletta Chapital have quietly divorced after filing for the separation in 2017 after three years of wedded bliss. For a couple that’s been together as long as they have, we’re surprised the marriage really didn’t last long. Hopefully it has nothing to do with that Black Mirror episode in which he and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had a next level love affair. That’ll make some people feel a ways.
Still, it seems like the split was amicable as they didn’t wanna to make a big deal out of the separation.
